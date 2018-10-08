A powerful tool

It is no secret that education is the only weapon which can help a nation to be on the road to progress and prosperity. An educated nation can fight against all obstacles. It is unfortunate that in our country the education sector is in shambles.

Even the mushroom growth of private schools during the last ten years hasn’t been able to provide quality education to people. The government needs to introduce much-needed reforms to the sector to raise the standard of education throughout the country.

Mahnoor Rafiq ( Turbat )