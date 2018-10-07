Transgender persons accuse police of torture

PESHAWAR: Accusing Charsadda police of torturing and depriving them of cash and valuables, the transgender community has demanded the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) and Inspector General Police (IGP) to look into the matter and provide them justice.

Speaking at a press conference, provincial president of TransAction, the association of transgender association, Farzana, said that a police party led by Station House Officer Jahangir picked up Sitara, Sana, Imli and Spogmai at a function in Charsadda and kept them in illegal detention.

She accused the police of depriving them of Rs50,000 and valuables including cellphones.

The members of the transgender community were subjected to torture during detention, she said, adding, “They were also subjected to electric shocks.”

She demanded the CJP and IGP to help recover the cash and cellphones from the police and provide them justice.