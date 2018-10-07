Sun October 07, 2018
National

TA
Tahir Azikhel
October 7, 2018

JUI-F activists scuffle in Batkhela

BATKHELA: The activists of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) scuffled at a function held in connection with the membership drive of the party.

It was learnt that Maulana Arshad Mehmood, Maulana Amanat Shah and Maulana Azizuddin of JUI-F had arrived in Batkhela to attend a function for the membership drive of the party. The local JUI-F leadership had arranged the function at the Malakand Press Club.

Maulana Abdur Rahim, Mufti Kifayatullah, Maulana Faizur Rehman, Maulana Habib Gul and Maulana Salman Taseer and a large number of Ulema and party workers were also present on the occasion.

In the meanwhile, Maulana Javed, Lutfur Rehman arrived at the venue along with JUI-F workers wearing black armbands. Mufti Kifayatullah asked Maulana Javed and others to sit, but he started punching and kicking him. It triggered a scuffle and the JUI-F workers also beat up Maulana Javed and his companions. However, the party workers intervened and brought the situation under control. Talking to reporters, Maulana Arshad Javed expressed grief over the incident..

