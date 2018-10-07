Private hospitals, campuses can’t exploit people: CM

Lahore : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the government has directed formation of task forces to improve the facilities provided to the common man in private hospitals, medical colleges and private schools.

Talking to various delegations in the CM’s Office, he said provision of best facilities and relief to the people was basic responsibility of the government. He listened to the problems of the people and issue orders to resolve them.

He said private hospitals, private colleges and schools would not be allowed to exploit the people. The task forces will present a report on the facilities, teaching faculty, admission policy, fee structure and other matters of private hospital, colleges and schools, he said, adding private hospitals, colleges and schools would be regulated in the light of the report. Low-cost quality education and health facilities are the basic rights of the people, he said.

The chief minister said the Punjab government would also review from all aspects the entrance tests of the engineering universities and medical colleges. He said financial exploitation in the name of preparation for entrance tests would not be allowed.

He claimed transparency had been improved in a short time. Investment and public trust will increase due to transparency while a favourable environment is being ensured for the investment, he said.

Anti-encroachment: Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting to review the progress on the operation launched against encroachments and land grabbers.

The chief minister was briefed that 250 acres of state land worth more than Rs 7 billion had been retrieved from the qabza mafia in four districts of Lahore division.

The chief minister expressed his satisfaction on the operation against encroachments and qabza mafia, and said the retrieval of state land worth billions of rupees in a few days was the result of coordinated efforts of the departments concerned.

He said such performance should continue in the future too to eliminate the qabza mafia. He said the operation should continue and the common man should not be disturbed.

He said he was monitoring the operation against the encroachment mafia. The powerful encroachment mafia will not be spared, he said. He also directed the authorities concerned to submit proposals for utilisation of the retrieved land. The meeting decided to set up anti-encroachment cells at the district level. The chief minister said the cells would be set up at DC offices and officials of the departments concerned, including the DC offices, should be their members.

The chief minister directed the setting up of a steering committee under Punjab Housing Minister Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed to review all matters regarding the operation against encroachments and present recommendations.

A senior member of Board of Revenue, the secretaries concerned and administrative officers will be included in the committee. The housing minister said the people should provide information to the Anti-Encroachment Cell about the encroachment mafia.

The meeting was attended by the secretaries concerned, Lahore divisional commissioner, LDA DG and other senior officers.