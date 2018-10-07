No smoking

The most dreaded sight that I daily witness at my university is a group of male students smoking in front of the VC’s office. Surprisingly, this sight goes unnoticed by CCTV cameras. The strict rules regarding ‘No Smoking’ are only pasted on notice boards.

Many of these young students smoke cigarette out of fashion, but later get addicted to it. The university administration should impose a ban on smoking on the university’s premises.

Laiba Muhammad Aamir ( Charsadda )