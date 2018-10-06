Sindh stay on top in swim meet

PESHAWAR: Sindh won five gold medals to dominate the opening day of the 23rd edition of MacDonald National Group Age Swimming Championship here at the Peshawar Sports Complex on Friday.

Sindh grabbed overall five gold, two silver and three bronze medals to stay on top at the end of first day’s competitions.

Punjab with three gold, five silver and four bronze medals stood at second while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with a silver medal grabbed third position.