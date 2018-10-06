Sat October 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today
Dar’s ‘darlings’ shown the door

Dar’s ‘darlings’ shown the door
Appointment of top bureaucrats: Powers to PM, CMs to be curtailed

Appointment of top bureaucrats: Powers to PM, CMs to be curtailed
Imran advised to copy Bangladeshi model instead of Swedish

Imran advised to copy Bangladeshi model instead of Swedish
What Fawad Hassan Fawad disclosed about Shehbaz Sharif at NAB office?

What Fawad Hassan Fawad disclosed about Shehbaz Sharif at NAB office?
Zartaj Gul, five other ministers, take oath as federal cabinet members

Zartaj Gul, five other ministers, take oath as federal cabinet members

PTI govt decides to nominate Fakhar Imam as PAC chairman

PTI govt decides to nominate Fakhar Imam as PAC chairman
Prime Minister's 100-days agenda progress tracker website launched

Prime Minister's 100-days agenda progress tracker website launched
Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now

Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now
Shehbaz Sharif arrested in Ashiana Company scam

Shehbaz Sharif arrested in Ashiana Company scam

Lahore

October 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Medical research centre opens at PU

Our correspondent

LAHOR: Punjab University College of Pharmacy has established Nanotechnology Advanced Biopharmaceuticals and Tissue Engineering Centre.

PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, Faculty of Pharmacy Dean Prof Dr Khalid Hussain, College Principal Prof Dr Nadeem Irfan Bukhari, focal person Assistant Prof Dr Muhammad Zeeshan Danish and other senior faculty members were present at the inaugural ceremony held on Friday.

The centre would be used for research in the latest areas like tissue engineering and nanotechnology and would benefit the students of PU College of Pharmacy, the community and ultimately the country.

Meanwhile, the VC also inaugurated two lecture theatres after they were renovated and equipped with the modern lecturing tools.

UVAS accord: University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and Lanzhou Veterinary Research Institute (LVRI) China on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU). UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha and LVRI Director Prof Dr Hong Yin signed the MoU.

Under the MoU, the two parties will jointly work for control and prevention of trans-boundary diseases. They will conduct collaborative research for human resource development and faculty & students exchange programme. Both the institutes nominated their focal persons on the occasion.

moot: A three-day international conference on “Trans-boundary Diseases of Veterinary and Public Health” under Pak-US Science & Technology project titled “Capacity Building of Neglected Vector Born Diseases in Livestock” funded by Higher Education Commission (HEC) concluded at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) here on Friday. To organise the event, UVAS had the collaboration of Lanzhou Veterinary Research Institute (LVRI) Chinese Academic of Agriculture Sciences Beijing China and Punjab Agriculture Research Board (PARB).

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha presided over the concluding ceremony of the conference while Director LVRI, CAAS China, Prof Dr Hong Yin, Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani, students, faculty members, national and international speakers and participants were present.

Prof Talat said there were ample opportunities in livestock, food production and trade in the Pak-China Economic Corridor (CPEC) and we should get maximum benefit from them. He said such conferences were necessary for networking with national and international experts and providing an opportunity to students for learning innovative knowledge from an international scientist. Various aspects were discussed during the conference related to molecular and rapid diagnostics techniques for PPR virus in sheep, potential and pitfalls for virus molecular genotyping techniques and promising genomics method for improving the general’s health status of dairy herds against emerging infectious challenges.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan´s Yasir targets 20 Australian scalps, series win

Pakistan´s Yasir targets 20 Australian scalps, series win
Kuldeep five-for gives India record Test win against West Indies

Kuldeep five-for gives India record Test win against West Indies
Saudi crown prince dismisses Trump remarks about reliance on US

Saudi crown prince dismisses Trump remarks about reliance on US
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Photos & Videos

Video: Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face

Video: Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody