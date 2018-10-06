Medical research centre opens at PU

Our correspondent

LAHOR: Punjab University College of Pharmacy has established Nanotechnology Advanced Biopharmaceuticals and Tissue Engineering Centre.

PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, Faculty of Pharmacy Dean Prof Dr Khalid Hussain, College Principal Prof Dr Nadeem Irfan Bukhari, focal person Assistant Prof Dr Muhammad Zeeshan Danish and other senior faculty members were present at the inaugural ceremony held on Friday.

The centre would be used for research in the latest areas like tissue engineering and nanotechnology and would benefit the students of PU College of Pharmacy, the community and ultimately the country.

Meanwhile, the VC also inaugurated two lecture theatres after they were renovated and equipped with the modern lecturing tools.

UVAS accord: University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and Lanzhou Veterinary Research Institute (LVRI) China on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU). UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha and LVRI Director Prof Dr Hong Yin signed the MoU.

Under the MoU, the two parties will jointly work for control and prevention of trans-boundary diseases. They will conduct collaborative research for human resource development and faculty & students exchange programme. Both the institutes nominated their focal persons on the occasion.

moot: A three-day international conference on “Trans-boundary Diseases of Veterinary and Public Health” under Pak-US Science & Technology project titled “Capacity Building of Neglected Vector Born Diseases in Livestock” funded by Higher Education Commission (HEC) concluded at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) here on Friday. To organise the event, UVAS had the collaboration of Lanzhou Veterinary Research Institute (LVRI) Chinese Academic of Agriculture Sciences Beijing China and Punjab Agriculture Research Board (PARB).

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha presided over the concluding ceremony of the conference while Director LVRI, CAAS China, Prof Dr Hong Yin, Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani, students, faculty members, national and international speakers and participants were present.

Prof Talat said there were ample opportunities in livestock, food production and trade in the Pak-China Economic Corridor (CPEC) and we should get maximum benefit from them. He said such conferences were necessary for networking with national and international experts and providing an opportunity to students for learning innovative knowledge from an international scientist. Various aspects were discussed during the conference related to molecular and rapid diagnostics techniques for PPR virus in sheep, potential and pitfalls for virus molecular genotyping techniques and promising genomics method for improving the general’s health status of dairy herds against emerging infectious challenges.