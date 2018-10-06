No room for doubt

While the media and opposition parties in a democratic dispensation are supposed to act as a watchdog against the incumbent government – which requires an honest and objective evaluation of government policies and constructive criticism aimed at path-correction – it is an irrefutable reality that both forces relish taking incessant digs at the government, sometimes even descending into the realm of cynicism.

This phenomenon, called the disadvantage of incumbency, is more pronounced and well-entrenched in less developed countries like Pakistan, which lack a healthy political culture stemming from the internationally recognised norms of democratic behaviour.

Over a month has passed since the PTI assumed power and opposition parties and the media have already shifted to a cynical mode of scathing criticism on peripheral and frivolous issues that have no relevance to the challenges confronting the country.

In view of the prevailing circumstances, the opposition and the media must play a constructive role in promoting national interests and warding off the dangers lurking on the horizon. Although these forces cannot be denied their right to criticise the government for its flawed policies, we must remember that criticism needs to be wedded to national interests instead of the politics of self-aggrandisement.

A month is too short a timeframe to assess the performance of an incumbent government that has inherited formidable challenges within the realm of security, governance and the economy. The PTI has been mandated to rule the country for five years to tackles all those challenges and give the country a system of governance that is geared towards serving the people and doing away with an archaic colonial-governing arrangement that promotes a culture of graft and entitlement.

If at all a judgement on the government’s performance is considered indispensable – even for the government’s first month in power – then we have to look at the measures taken by the government to meet challenges, and the direction-setting initiatives that will produce results in due course. Critics must bear in mind that there are no quick-fix solutions available to the situation. Minor hiccups are always possible in a situation where people expect miracles and the incumbent government feels the pressure to fulfil its pledges and promises. What really matters is the government’s commitment and sincerity of purpose to deliver on its promises.

Judged on this basis, the PTI government can rightly boast about setting the ball rolling with regard to correcting the maladies afflicting the body politic, the economy and our governance structure in addition to unveiling new initiatives to build relations with other countries on the basis of the country’s short- and long-term strategic interests.

No neutral observer and analyst can fail to notice, acknowledge and appreciate what the PTI government has done in the first month to unleash a process that will eventually help it fulfil all its pledges within the stipulated timeframe. Let’s review them for the benefit of those who are interested in them and for the people who have voted the PTI into power.

These initiatives include the abolition of discretionary funds at the disposal of the prime minister and federal ministers and the formation of 15 taskforces to implement meaningful reforms in the system of governance. The setting up of an Economic Advisory Council to come up with concrete steps to revive the economy is another valuable initiative. Measures to fast-track the implementation of Fata’s merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adopt a strategy to create 10 million jobs, and construct five million new houses over a period of five years are among the PTI government’s plans.

Allowing 100,000 tonnes of urea to be imported and provided to farmers at subsidised rates for rabi crops; the decision to constitute an assets recovery unit to bring back illegal money stashed abroad; and a justice and accountability initiative to tackle corruption and money-laundering are also some initiatives,

The PTI also introduced changes in the budget presented by the PML-N government that seek to broaden the tax base, reduce the current account deficit, and keep the budget deficit in check.

During his visit to Karachi, the PM promised to come up with the first-ever plan for the port city. He also vowed to help the Sindh government carry out development projects, ordered the completion of K-IV and Green Line projects on a priority basis, and sought to resolve the water scarcity.

With a view to improve governance, the PM has ordered the introduction of a new local government system that ensures the devolution of powers to the grassroots level in accordance with the constitution, which was hitherto neglected by previous governments.

The government took a firm stance on the proposed competition of blasphemous caricatures and a Dutch legislator had it cancelled as a result of Pakistan’s diplomatic engagement with the government of Holland. This was one of the government’s laudable diplomatic triumphs, which also indicated its responsiveness to the sensitivities of the people.

The PM also embarked on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Imran Khan is scheduled to visit China in the future, which is likely to boost cooperation between both countries. As a result of engagement of the PTI government with the Chinese authorities, China has already agreed to make CPEC a demand-driven programme instead of supply-driven venture, accommodating Islamabad’s priorities and demands.

Beijing’s response suggests that China was set to extend unilateral concessions to correct the trade imbalance between both countries. China has reportedly also agreed to accord a special status to Pakistan at all its import-export events and extend help in introducing Pakistani products to eminent international buyers.

The US secretary of state, the UK home secretary, the Turkish foreign minister, the Chinese foreign minister, the Iranian foreign minister, the Saudi information minister and other important dignitaries have also visited the country and held wide-ranging discussions on matters of bilateral importance with Pakistan’s new leadership.

These developments are quite encouraging and are likely to have a positive impact on Pakistan’s capacity to deal with challenges. They represent a first step in the right direction. As a result, there is no reason or justification to spread despondency.

The writer is a freelance contributor. Email: [email protected]