Two killed, four injured in road accidents

PAKPATTAN: Two persons were killed and four injured in three different accidents here on Thursday. Councillor of

Qaboola Town Dr Abdullah and a woman were traveling on Multan Road when his speeding car collided with a motorbike of M Arshad. They

later hit to a roadside tree which resulted in the death of Arshad while Dr Abdullah and the woman sustained injuries. In the second accident, Imran was on way when his tractor-trolley turned turtle near Chak 147/EB . As a result, Imran died on the spot. In the

third accident, a speeding tractor collided with a motorbike near Adha Chawant. As a result, Ameen, 50, and Muneera Bibi were seriously injured.