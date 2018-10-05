Two killed, four injured in road accidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PAKPATTAN: Two persons were killed and four injured in three different accidents here on Thursday. Councillor of
Qaboola Town Dr Abdullah and a woman were traveling on Multan Road when his speeding car collided with a motorbike of M Arshad. They
later hit to a roadside tree which resulted in the death of Arshad while Dr Abdullah and the woman sustained injuries. In the second accident, Imran was on way when his tractor-trolley turned turtle near Chak 147/EB . As a result, Imran died on the spot. In the
third accident, a speeding tractor collided with a motorbike near Adha Chawant. As a result, Ameen, 50, and Muneera Bibi were seriously injured.
