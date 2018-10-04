NAB again summons Shahbaz in Saaf Pani scam

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday summoned again former chief minister Shahbaz Sharif by October 5 to investigate him in the Saaf Pani Company scam.

The News has learnt the former CM was unable to satisfy the Combined Investigation Team of the bureau in his previous appearances. The NAB is likely to question Shahbaz Sharif related to a contract awarded to a private consultancy firm for a survey for the Saaf Pani Company. As per NAB, the consultancy firm didn’t conduct the survey but received Rs 1.5 billion.

Earlier, on June 25, the bureau had arrested Qamarul Islam Raja who was a PML-N ticket holder from NA-59 Rawalpindi-III and was contesting against Chaudhry Nisar, for forging documents and awarding contracts of 84 water filtration plants at exorbitant rates, causing a huge loss to the national kitty.