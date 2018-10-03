Population control

The PTI government is focusing its attention on a large number of problems that beset our country these days. These problems, undoubtedly, need urgent attention. But the fact remains that most of the problems that we face that relate to the poor quality of healthcare, lack of education, unavailability of water, and poor level of infrastructure are the result of one major problem: overpopulation.

We urgently need to use all possible means to create awareness about family planning. Without proper population planning, we won’t be able to plan and execute any of our programmes in any field for our coming generations.

Prof Bruce Gill

Sialkot