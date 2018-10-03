American Business Council Elects New Executive Committee

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi: The American Business Council of Pakistan (ABC) Executive Committee has elected Mr Ahmed Jamal Mir (Managing Director & CEO, Prestige / Grey) as President of the Council for the term 2018/19 at the 44th Annual General Meeting held at the ABC Secretariat.
Mr. Sami Ahmed (Vice President, Procter & Gamble) has been elected as Senior Vice President and Mr. Kamran Attaullah Khan (Chief Executive, DuPont Pakistan) as Vice President.
Other elected members of the ABC Executive Committee include:
Mr. Farrokh K. Captain (Chairman & Managing Director, Captain-PQ Chemical Industries); Mr. Irshad Ali Kassim (Chairman, Karam Ceramics); Mr. Nadeem Elahi (Chief Executive Officer, TRG); Mr. Adnan Asad (Chief Executive Officer, Venus); Mr. Nadeem Inam Ul Huq (Country General Manager, International Learning Centre / Berlitz); Mr. Imran Jehangir Nasrullah (Country Head Pakistan & Group Director, Cargill); Mr. Marazban Mavalvala (Executive Director, AL-HAMD International Container Terminal); Mr. Khurram Mohammad Qamar (Director Corporate Affairs, Philip Morris)***
MARDAN: The relatives of a man who died due to alleged negligence of doctors at the Mardan Medical Complex staged a protest on the Mardan-Malakand road here on Tuesday. Irfan, a resident of Sharifabad, told reporters that his father Ameer Jamal suffered a paralysis attack and was taken to the Mardan Medical Complex. The staff admitted him to Medical-B Ward, where the doctor administered an injection to him due to which his condition deteriorated and he died.
