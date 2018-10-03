Wed October 03, 2018
PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices

NAB list of Dar’s properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out

Saudi oil sought on deferred payment

After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account

Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan

Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi

Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'

Cost of CPEC’s Railways ML-I project brought down by $2 bn: Sheikh Rashid

Reflections from the UNGA

Pakistan’s Shafqat Amanat Ali sings Gandhi’s favourite hymn in tribute to Indian leader

October 3, 2018

American Business Council Elects New Executive Committee

Karachi: The American Business Council of Pakistan (ABC) Executive Committee has elected Mr Ahmed Jamal Mir (Managing Director & CEO, Prestige / Grey) as President of the Council for the term 2018/19 at the 44th Annual General Meeting held at the ABC Secretariat.

Mr. Sami Ahmed (Vice President, Procter & Gamble) has been elected as Senior Vice President and Mr. Kamran Attaullah Khan (Chief Executive, DuPont Pakistan) as Vice President.

Other elected members of the ABC Executive Committee include:

Mr. Farrokh K. Captain (Chairman & Managing Director, Captain-PQ Chemical Industries); Mr. Irshad Ali Kassim (Chairman, Karam Ceramics); Mr. Nadeem Elahi (Chief Executive Officer, TRG); Mr. Adnan Asad (Chief Executive Officer, Venus); Mr. Nadeem Inam Ul Huq (Country General Manager, International Learning Centre / Berlitz); Mr. Imran Jehangir Nasrullah (Country Head Pakistan & Group Director, Cargill); Mr. Marazban Mavalvala (Executive Director, AL-HAMD International Container Terminal); Mr. Khurram Mohammad Qamar (Director Corporate Affairs, Philip Morris)***

MARDAN: The relatives of a man who died due to alleged negligence of doctors at the Mardan Medical Complex staged a protest on the Mardan-Malakand road here on Tuesday. Irfan, a resident of Sharifabad, told reporters that his father Ameer Jamal suffered a paralysis attack and was taken to the Mardan Medical Complex. The staff admitted him to Medical-B Ward, where the doctor administered an injection to him due to which his condition deteriorated and he died.

First trailer for mirror Image horror film 'Look Away' released

US First Lady Melania Trump touches down in Africa

Dybala hat-trick as Juventus overrun Young Boys without Ronaldo

‘Indus Blues’ trailer reminisces fading folk musical instruments of Pakistan

‘Manikarnika' teaser reveals embattled Kangana Ranaut as the fierce Rani

Riz Ahmed's dropping a song and it's titled 'Mogambo'

Pakistani artist eyes another Guinness by making artwork made of pencils

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas off for a romantic getaway in Jodhpur

