American Business Council Elects New Executive Committee

Karachi: The American Business Council of Pakistan (ABC) Executive Committee has elected Mr Ahmed Jamal Mir (Managing Director & CEO, Prestige / Grey) as President of the Council for the term 2018/19 at the 44th Annual General Meeting held at the ABC Secretariat.

Mr. Sami Ahmed (Vice President, Procter & Gamble) has been elected as Senior Vice President and Mr. Kamran Attaullah Khan (Chief Executive, DuPont Pakistan) as Vice President.

Other elected members of the ABC Executive Committee include:

Mr. Farrokh K. Captain (Chairman & Managing Director, Captain-PQ Chemical Industries); Mr. Irshad Ali Kassim (Chairman, Karam Ceramics); Mr. Nadeem Elahi (Chief Executive Officer, TRG); Mr. Adnan Asad (Chief Executive Officer, Venus); Mr. Nadeem Inam Ul Huq (Country General Manager, International Learning Centre / Berlitz); Mr. Imran Jehangir Nasrullah (Country Head Pakistan & Group Director, Cargill); Mr. Marazban Mavalvala (Executive Director, AL-HAMD International Container Terminal); Mr. Khurram Mohammad Qamar (Director Corporate Affairs, Philip Morris)***

