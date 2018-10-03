Focus on neglected areas: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that injustice meted out with the deprived areas of the province will be redressed. He was talking to different delegations in his office, here on Tuesday.

He said, "our attention is focused on the development of neglected areas and the government is committed to provide all possible relief to the people." The needs of the people will be given preference in development schemes, he said.

In accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, merit, good governance and austerity are being promoted at every level in the province as public service is our prime agenda, the chief minister added.