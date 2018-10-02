Programme for German cultural weeks announced

The programme for the German cultural weeks for October, November and December 2018 was announced at the Karachi Press Club on Monday jointly by the German Consulate-General and the Goethe-Institut.

“Cultural exchange is a wonderful way of engaging people in a positive manner,” said German Consul-General Eugen Wollfarth and highlighted the activities that would take place during these weeks.

He said that it would start off with the German Academic Day on October 10, which would be marked by people coming over to the Goethe-Institut and would be given guidance on the prospects of pursuing further education in Germany.

It will also include a lecture, titled “Hundred years since the end of World War I”. The weeks will also witness a football tournament and there will also be the annual German-Pakistan-Chamber of Commerce and Industry meeting. This will be followed by a classical music concert by the German group, Trio Aust, on November 9.

On October 18, there will be a jazz band performance featuring German jazz drummer Wolfgang Haffner at the Pakistan Arts Council at 8pm. On October 26, there will be the Classical Stradivaria Concert at the Marriot Hotel at 8pm.

There will be a music concert featuring clarinetist Neils Klein and his quartet, Tubes and Wires, on December 12 at 8pm at Napa. Besides the above, there will also be the Pakistan-German fashion line on October 11 and a lecture, titled, ‘100 years since the end of World War I: French-German friendship as a model for India and Pakistan, on November 16 at the Marriot Hotel.

There will also be an exhibition, “Otto Dix: War and social criticism”, a collection of etchings and prints 1920-24 at the VM Art Gallery on November 21. The consul-general, Eugen Wollfarth, said that he found Karachi to be a really vibrant city, full of life. There will also be Sindh Cultural Day at the Germqan Consulate-General Day on December 2.