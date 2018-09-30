Sun September 30, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 30, 2018

25 senior judges with British team visit PSCA office

LAHORE : A delegation of 25 senior judges of anti-terrorism and civil courts visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority headquarters.

The additional district and sessions judges were accompanied by a special team of British High Commission, Islamabad, led by Mr. Matt. A workshop was also held. PSCA COO Akbar Nasir Khan welcomed the delegation and extended an insightful discourse on infrastructure and provisions of the authority in addition to the primary purpose of the workshop on the significance and impact of PSCA's game-changing Judicial Forensic Evidence.

The honourable judges expressed their satisfaction on the international standards of service and quality maintained by the authority, terming the authority a pride of Pakistan.

The delegates also had a chance to monitor in real-time various sections, operations and technologies during a briefing on IC3 floor.

IG letter: IG Punjab has written a letter to CCPO Lahore, all RPOs and CPOs for their suggestions regarding amendments to Punjab Police Act. He also asked them to review Police Act 2017 of KPK police and point out the sections of the act which could be implemented in Punjab. The IG also asked all officers to send their recommendation directly to Chairman Police Reforms Commission Nasir Durrani till 1st October.

