Interfaith harmony stressed

LAHORE : Leaders of different faiths gathered besides the historic Minar-e-Pakistan for a grand breakfast in connection with International Peace Day which was jointly hosted by president of All Sects Ulema Board Maulana Asim Makhdoom, chairman Interfaith Dialogue Forum Rev Javed William and National Peace Committee chairman Haji Amer Rasheed.

The gathering, hosted inside the Gurdwara of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh adjacent the 16th century Badshahi Masjid, was attended by a number of noted religious and social leaders from different faiths including Islam, Christianity, Hinduism and Sikhism etc. Talking to media after the breakfast, the leaders termed the gathering a unique and joyous occasion that would bring about consolidating interfaith harmony in the country. The leaders stressed concerted moves to foster tolerance and solidarity among all religions in Pakistan was an imperative need under the circumstances prevailing for the last two decades. They hoped such gatherings would become a great milestone to display how harmony and solidarity could easily be fostered among different faiths. They said it was the time that religious factions displayed greater tolerance towards one another as a necessity to ensure peace in the country. Discussion on religious values and coexistence should be prompted through the exchange of dialogues.

Other noted guests on the occasion included Dr. Badar Munir Mujaddedi Saifi, Sardar Kalyan Singh Kailan, Pastor Emmanuel Khokhar, Fr Samuel Nawab, Qari Ahmad Shakil Siddiqui, Dr. Abdul Ghaffar Randhawa, Pastor IB Rocky, Pastor Salim, Pandit Bhagat Lal Khokhar, Qari Mohammad Nawaz Jalali, Allama Nasiruddin Noori, Mufti Mohammad Zafar Iqbal Chishti, Allama Ghulam Abbas Shirazi, Malik Amir Ali, Pastor Shahzad Rocky, Hafiz Mohammad Naeem Rashid, Ms Farzana Butt MPA, Ms Safia Ishaq, Amna Shah, Samira Atiq, Naurin Javed, Shaista Adeel Advocate, Shahina Akbar, Seyda Zahra Bukhari, Azra Chaudhri.

youths: Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch on Saturday said future of country lay in the hands of youths and they should equip themselves with latest knowledge of science and technology besides best morals.

He was addressing at the inaugural session of International Youth Gathering. Youth delegates from fifteen countries including Turkey and Syria attended the ceremony. Liaqat said peace and tolerance were the greatest force of human beings while violence, misunderstanding and extremism were the biggest enemies. He said Islam was religion of peace and love. He said the unity of Muslim ummah and the awakening of youth could pull Muslim world out of crises. He said the companions of Holy Prophet (SAW) were youth who brought about the greatest revolution of human history. He said around 64 per cent of population in Pakistan was below 30 years of age and they had deep love for Islam and the country. Turkish youth representative Ali Kurd, Syrian representative Sardar Behram, Ehsanullah Waqas and Mushtaq Mangat also addressed the moot.