Ladies singles tennis title for Sarah Mahboob

ISLAMABAD: Sarah Mehboob scooped up Subh-e-Nau ladies singles title beating Sara Mansoor in straight sets at the PSB hard courts Thursday.

Sarah won 6-3, 6-3 to win the title. She completed the doubles in company with Mekh Khokhar. Arif Khan won the journalists category event beating Afzal Javed 6-3, 7-5 in the final. Inter Provincial Coordination Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza was the guest of honour and distributed trophies and cash amongst the winners and runners up.

Later talking to media she praised organizers Shahid Chishti and Mehwish Chishti for taking initiative aiming at promoting women tennis in the country. “Unless and until we promote hosting games and organizing sports at grassroots level, it is difficult to improve the overall standard. There is a need to organize events for school going boys and girls to spot talent at right age,” she said.