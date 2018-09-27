MQM-London worker among 19 suspects arrested in raids

The Sindh Rangers have arrested 19 suspects, including a political party worker, during ongoing targeted operations.

A Rangers spokesperson said the paramilitary force conducted a targeted raid in Nazimabad and arrested a man, Sohail alias Aani, who is allegedly affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London. According to the Rangers, he is involved in extortion, kidnapping for ransom, aerial firing and other crimes.

The paramilitary force also carried out targeted raids in the Saeedabad, Madina Colony, Baldia Town, Ittehad Town, Lyari and Sharea Faisal areas from where they arrested 12 suspects, identified as Shehreyar alias Sherry, Siraaj, Junaid, Mohammad Moosa, Ghani Rehman, Salman Wachani, Nadeem Wachani, Sher Hussain, Khawaja Mohammad Ali Omer, Mohammad Amir, Nadir and Azam Khan. They are allegedly involved in dacoities and street crime. During a raid in the Kalri area of Lyari, the Rangers apprehended a suspect, Gul Ahmed, who is allegedly involved in multiple kidnappings cases.

The paramilitary force also carried out raids in the Gulberg and Khokharapar areas and detained five suspects, Mohammad Kamran alias Bahiya, Luqman alias Qalanderi, Mehran Ali, Waqar alias Bhola and Mohammad Imran. They are allegedly involved in drug peddling. The Rangers also claimed to have recovered arms, stolen items and narcotics from the suspects’ possession who were later handed over to police for the initation of legal proceedings.