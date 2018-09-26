Sarri will help Hazard reach his potential, insists Zola

LONDON: Chelsea assistant manager Gianfranco Zola believes Eden Hazard hasn’t yet reached his true potential, but can do under the tutelage of Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge.

Now in his seventh season in England, Hazard has shone in winning two Premier League titles and was named the second best player at the World Cup after captaining Belgium to the semi-finals.

But after netting five times in six appearances this season, Sarri has challenged Hazard to continue that improved scoring rate by playing closer to the opposition’s goal.“I don’t think, in my opinion, he’s reached his full potential,” said Zola, ahead of Wednesday’s League Cup visit to Liverpool.

“I believe he can use his skills in a better way. I truly believe in this.“I think this year, the team, Maurizio in particular, will help him to reach his full potential.”