Poor results

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has recently announced the result of the written CSS examination. Out of the 11,887 candidates who took the exam, only 569 students passed. This disappointing result calls for the immediate attention of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

If we want a large number of students to pass the exam, the authorities concerned should introduce necessary reforms to the education sector. Emphasis should be placed on improving critical thinking and writing skills of.

Aftab Ali Baig

Karachi