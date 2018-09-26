Federal govt wants life-term for ‘Ice’ smugglers in proposed law

PESHAWAR: The federal government has proposed punishment up to life imprisonment for "Ice" (psychotropic substance) smugglers.

As per the final proposed draft bill for the enactment of strict laws against the "Ice" submitted in the Peshawar High Court, the government proposed not less than life imprisonment and fine of Rs1000,000 for the accused when "Ice" exceeding four kg is seized from their possession.

In fact, nine categories of punishment and fines have been proposed for those accused of dealing in "Ice" in the proposed draft bill.

The government has proposed one year punishment and not less than two months and a fine of Rs 20,000 for 20 grams "Ice" and one to two years imprisonment and fine of Rs50,000 for more than 20 grams and up to 50 grams. It also proposed two to three years imprisonment and fine of Rs100,000 for more than 50 grams and up to 100 grams, three to five years imprisonment and fine of Rs200,000 for more than 100 grams and up to 500 grams, five to seven years imprisonment and fine of Rs400,000 for more than 500 grams and up to one kg, seven to 14 years imprisonment and fine of Rs600,000 for more than one kg and up to two kgs, ten to 14 years imprisonment and fine of Rs800,000 for more than two kgs and up to three kgs, 14 to 20 years imprisonment and fine of Rs900,000 for more than three kgs and up to four kgs and not less than life imprisonment (25 years) and fine of Rs10,00,000 for exceeding four kgs "Ice".

The proposed draft bill was submitted by the Additional Attorney General (AAG) of Pakistan, Manzoor Khalil and Pir Muhammad Ishaq, a solicitor from Law and Justice Davison, to a two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and Justice Abdul Shakoor Khan.

The Narcotics Division and Ministry of Law had proposed the draft bill. It was vetted by the Law Division. The final draft bill has been put before the Cabinet Division for approval. After approval it will be tabled in the National Assembly for making it into a law. During the previous hearing, the high court had issued directions to the Ministry of Law and Narcotics Division to expedite the enactment of a law for the trafficking of 'Ice'.

The proposed law states that "Provided that if any accused commits an offence under this Act, relating to Psychotropic Substance (Ice) inside or near a school, college, university or any other educational institution, he/she shall be punishable with maximum punishment (life imprisonment) provided for that offence."

It was further stated that if any person who had previously been convicted for any offence under Control of Narcotics Substance Act 1997, is subsequently convicted for the offence relating to 'Ice' and quantity does not exceed from two kgs than he shall be convicted with the maximum punishment provided for that offence. However, it is proposed that if the quantity of 'Ice' in subsequent offence exceeds two kgs the punishment shall not be less than life imprisonment.

The proposed amendment bill in the Narcotics Act, submitted by the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) in the case said that 'Ice' is a street name and is a smoking form of "Methamphetamine Hydrochloride" and a refined form of 'Heroin'. It noted that its use has been spreading fast recently throughout the KP province including Peshawar. "Ice is a strong intoxicating drug which is more addictive than most other forms of the drugs. Ice causes obsession, hallucination and is notoriously associated with violence," the police report stated.

The report added that more than 2,000 abusers were identified as per informal discussion at clinics run by psychiatrists and at hospitals in Peshawar city alone.