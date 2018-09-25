Survey to know cause of contamination of streams

Islamabad: Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has carried a fresh survey of entire 752 kilometers sewerage network in federal capital to know the damaged, chocked portions and points of sewerage network contaminating the streams and nullahs.

The survey will substantially reduce and minimize the contamination of streams and nullahs by the sewerage water, resulting in improvement of environmental conditions. Presently, the sewerage system is comprises of 752 kilometers in federal capital.

According to survey, occupants of private and commercial buildings etc connected their sewerage line with storm network, which terminate at stream and nullahs. The officials warned that the illegal sewerage connections and its disposal into the streams/nullahs would be dealt by issuing notices and challans.

The officials further said that a case for allocation of funds amounting Rs600 million has already been considered by the government through Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) scheme for rehabilitation and up gradation of sewerage network. In this connection, PC-1 has been prepared and submitted to the Ministry of Interior for approval from competent authority.