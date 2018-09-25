Minister declares Sindhi compulsory subject in private schools

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah has declared the Sindhi language a compulsory subject in all private schools of the province and an advisory has been issued for further action in this regard.

In the government schools of Sindh, up to the ninth standard, Sindhi already is compulsory subject. Now, private schools have been directed to appoint experienced and trained Sindhi teachers.

The issuance of the registration certificate to private schools would be subject to the teaching of Sindhi as a compulsory subject and O level schools have also been warned accordingly. A government team will visit private schools to ensure that the Sindhi language is being taught there as a compulsory subject.