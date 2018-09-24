War no solution to problems: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that wars are not a solution to any problem and Pakistan is a peace-loving country but this love for peace should not be treated as our weakness.

The whole nation is standing firmly with the armed forces to counter any aggression, he added. He said the PTI government will come up to the expectations of the people and the problems faced by the general public will be solved on priority basis. He expressed these views while talking to reporters at Governor’s House, here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the government buildings that no one dared to cross earlier have now been opened to the public on the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan. On the other side, a comprehensive programme is being launched to provide essential facilities like clean drinking water as well as quality facilities of health and education to the people, he added.

Ch Muhammad Sarwar said that this palatial building has been opened up to the people for the first time in the 70 years history of the country. People from different districts have come to visit this historic place, he added. He said this colonial era building belongs to the people and is meant for them now. He said that some issues were faced by us last Sunday but it is not a problematic thing. The visitors were behaving in a disciplined manner. We can sacrifice anything for the happiness of the people, he told. To a question, he said that reforms cell has been established in Punjab to implement the 100 days agenda and ministers have been assigned duties in this regard. However, the problems created during the last 70 years could not be rectified in days and holistic reforms are introduced to provide justice to the people, eliminate corruption and devolve powers at the grassroots and these reforms will produce positive results.

Sarwar intermixed with the visitors. Different visitors took selfies with him and appreciated the step of opening government buildings to the general public. A large number of girl students from a Gujranwala school also came there and they were pleasantly surprised to see the governor moving among them. Children took keen interest in different things, including zoo and lake of the governor’s house.

PU body: Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) has demanded strengthening of Provincial Higher Education Commission (PHECs) in the light of unanimous decision during 35th meeting of Council of Common Interests (CCI) held on February, 2018 and 18th Constitutional Amendment.

In a press release issued on Sunday FAPUASA president Dr Mahboob Hussain and secretary-general Arif Khan in their joint statement said FAPUASA being representative body of more than 100 public sector universities had already deliberated over the issue of effective implementation of 18th Constitutional Amendment in higher education sector.

They would academically resist any un-constitutional step undermining the role of provincial governments and provincial HECs in higher education sector.