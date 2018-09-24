Another firing victim dies

LAHORE: Another man who had suffered wounds in the firing in the Baghbanpura area the other day expired in a hospital on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Zaheer. He had suffered wounds when a man, Jehangir Butt, allegedly opened indiscriminate firing over a minor issue the other day. He was admitted to hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. Police have removed the body to morgue.

A man, Ishfaq, was also killed in the firing on the day of the incident. sit-in: The affectees of a private housing society staged a sit-in in front of the residence of Prime Minister Imran Khan at Zaman Park here on Sunday.

The protesters blocked the Canal Road, as a result of which, the motorists remained stuck in long queues for hours. Severe traffic mess was also observed on the roads of the adjoining areas. They demanded of the prime minister to provide justice to them.

security: The administration of Lahore General Hospital has written a letter to the capital city police officer (CCPO), demanding more police officials for security duty at the hospital. It has been stated in the letter that the existing number of police personnel at the hospital is insufficient and it is required that immediately more cops be deputed there.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, Ameer Uddin Medical College and Lahore General Hospital Principal Prof Muhammad Tayyab has said, “It is our prime duty to ensure security to doctors, nurses, para medical staff and other employees and hostel and residential colony. In the letter to the CCOP, it has been elaborated that 9,000 patients and 30,000 other people visit LGH daily.”

Principal Prof. Mohammad Tayyab also asked the hospital administration to get the credentials of the present security staff verified from the law enforcing agencies especially from Special Branch. He also directed the director security and the administrative doctors to keep a vigilant eye and ensure close monitoring of security staff to ensure proper safety in the hospital. He said that all the CCTV cameras should be functional and there should be no lapse in this regard. In 2016, 11 constables were deputed in the hospital, whereas now there are only two cops.