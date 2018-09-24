Mon September 24, 2018
EK
Essa Khankhel
September 24, 2018

PK-7 by-election: Opposition parties pledge support to ANP candidate

MINGORA: The political parties here on Sunday announced support to Awami National Party (ANP) candidate contesting the by-election in provincial assembly constituency PK-7 in Swat.

Speaking at a press conference here, ANP Swat president Sher Shah Khan, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal's Ishaq Zahid and Hafiz Mohammad Israr, Abdul Ghafoor and Usman Ghani of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Irfan Khan Chattan of Pakistan People's Party, Fazal Rehman Nono of Qaumi Watan Party, Khursheed Khan of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party demanded that the by-election should be conducted under the supervision of the civil administration instead of the army.

They pledged support to ANP candidate Waqar Ahmad Khan running for PK-7. He will face the candidate of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). They said that the worst kind of rigging was committed in the July 25 general election and a fake mandate was given to the PTI.

The speakers said that the workers of all the political parties would not only vote for the ANP candidate but also run the election campaign for him. They hoped the ANP candidate would win the election being held on October 14.

The speakers said those who had won the election from Swat did not have the ability to solve their problems. The leaders of the joint opposition demanded that the by-election should be held under the supervision of the civil administration. Speaking on the occasion, ANP candidate Waqar Ahmad thanked the opposition parties for lending support to him and said he would not let them down.

