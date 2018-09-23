Obituary

PESHAWAR: Mother of Prosecutor General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ehtesab Commission and former judge Syed Yahya Zahid Gillani passed away on Saturday.

Her funeral prayer was offered the same day and laid to rest at Dargah-e-Alia Shah Qabool. People from various walks of life, including Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, former justice Mian Fasihul Mulk, judges, lawyers, notables and civil and military officials attended the Namaz-e-Janaza. Qul for the deceased will be held at Dargah Shah Qabool today.