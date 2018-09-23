Body working on creation of S Punjab province: Buzdar

Lahore : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said South Punjab would be made a separate province according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan while a high-level committee is working on the creation of the province on administrative level.

He said tourism would also be promoted in South Punjab, the chief minister said while talking to the notables and workers from Dera Ghazi Khan who called on him at CM’s Office on Saturday.

Usman Buzdar said the PTI government had a resolve to change the destiny of all poor areas of Punjab. He said the people would feel relief after completion of 100 days of the government. He said irrigation system would be improved and farmers would be given facilities.