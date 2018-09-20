Mehran Club lift Unity Football Cup

ISLAMABAD: Mehran Club lifted the Unity Football Cup title after beating Akbar Club 2-1 in the final here at the Jinnah Stadium, says a press release.

Member National Assembly Jamshed Thomas was the chief guest and gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winners.

Pakistan Sports Board Deputy DG Mian Shahid Islam, Islamabad Football Association President Saleem Chaudhry, vice presidents Syed Tanveer Ahmed and Muhammad Zaman, chief organiser Stephen John and a large number of people were also present on the occasion.