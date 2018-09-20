tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Rawalpindi beat Lahore Whites by 128 runs in the Inter-Region Under-19 Three-Day Tournament match here at the Marghazar Ground on Wednesday.
Set to score 301 for victory, Lahore Whites were bowled out for 172. For Rawalpindi, Farhan Shafiq (5-49) was the pick of bowlers with Hasan Dar (28) was the main run-getter for Lahore Whites.
Scores in brief: At Marghazar Ground, Islamabad: Rawal-pindi 168 all out in 55 overs (Mubasir Khan 46, Awais Abid 52; Hashim Ibrahim 5-49, Muhammad Arsalan 3-21, Abdul Qayyum 2-42) and 312-5 declared in 64 overs (Mubasir Khan 69, Zaid Khan 64, Adil Faseeh 44 not out, M Usman 36, Razaul Mustafa 33 not out, Awais Abid 30, M Ajmal 25; Hashim Ibraheem 3-126, Adil Sarwar 2-68). Lahore Whites 180 all out in 54 overs (Muhammad Arsalan 45, Adil Sarwar 45, Irfan Abid 24; Muhammad Shawaiz 2-13, Mubasir Khan 2-14, Shehraz Khan 3-70, Zaid Khan 2-8, Muhammad Shawaiz 2-24, Mubasir Khan 2-28) and 172 all out in 53.3 overs (Hasan Dar 28, Muhammad Arsalan 25; Farhan Shafiq 5-49, Mubasir Khan 3-28, Muhammad Shawaiz 2-29). Result: Rawalpindi won by 128 runs.
