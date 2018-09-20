Thu September 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan

Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan
Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Government of friends!

Government of friends!
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended
Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign
Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina

Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina
Reforms vs the image of reforms

Reforms vs the image of reforms
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail

Karachi

September 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Students urged to make the most of TCF-ADP initiative

A certificate distribution ceremony for The Citizens Foundation (TCF) Alumni Development Program (ADP) was held at the Gani &Tayub auditorium, main campus, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

Its main purpose was to appreciate the efforts of volunteers, students and the IBA management, which played an instrumental role in the program. The session started with Asad Sajid, Team Lead TCF-ADP and a TCF alumnus, who informed the audience that from almost 1,300 TCF Matric students, only two per cent make it to a university.

TCF-ADP was initiated in 2014 by Nadeem Hussain, a TCF and IBA alumnus, to improve these statistics. Currently, there are 160 TCF alumni enrolled in universities in Karachi, and 350 from across Pakistan and this number is expected to increase by the end of the academic year.

Thanking the volunteers and other participants, Sajid said, “Your continuous dedication and facilitation has ensured underprivileged students to gain an access to higher education.” He emphasised that this could not have been possible without TCF-ADP and the efforts of everyone involved.

Furthermore, two success stories were shared with the audience. Sehrish Yaseen, who hails from Hub, Balochistan, has obtained admission to the BS Economics program at the IBA, and Moiza Naved has been inducted in the Social Development program at Habib University. Both the girls expressed their gratitude towards TCF-ADP for bringing their dreams to fruition.

Addressing the audience, Vice President TCF Riaz Kamlani talked about how before 2016, the TCF was only providing education up to Matric, after which the students had limited opportunities to higher education. The TCF College at Qayyumabad was founded to bridge this gap in 2016 and has proved to be very effective.

Kamlani thanked the IBA management, especially Executive Director Dr Farrukh Iqbal and Professor Dr Nasir Touheed for their cooperation in the provision of classrooms, and mentoring by the IBA students along with other resources.

Dr Iqbal thanked the TCF for bringing this great initiative to the IBA for the greater good. He said, “TCF-ADP is a sustainable model, an initiative that is bigger than all of us and means a lot to the country in terms of making quality higher education accessible to the deserving and meritorious students.”

As a token of appreciation, shields were presented to Dr Iqbal and Dr Touheed by Kamlani, followed by a distribution of certificates to the participants. Certificates were also distributed to the IBA’s management to acknowledge their dedication to the program.

Dr Touheed concluded the ceremony by urging the students of TCF-ADP to make the most of this opportunity. He likened TCF-ADP to a tree that provides shelter to underprivileged students, and said, “Keep the momentum going and become nurturing trees to shelter future generations and assist them in their quest to quality higher education.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27
Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight

Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight
Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row
Man City suffer surprise home loss to Lyon

Man City suffer surprise home loss to Lyon

Photos & Videos

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears
CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh

CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral