Thu September 20, 2018
N
NNI
September 20, 2018

CPEC to usher in era of regional peace, stability: XI

BEIJING: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday called on Chinese President Xi Jinping and discussed the regional security environment, challenges and the way forward.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters pertaining to regional security environment, challenges and the way forward came under discussion during the meeting.

The Chinese president said that Pakistan is a time-tested iron friend and the Pakistan Army has a pivotal role towards this lasting relationship. He appreciated the professionalism of Pakistan armed forces and acknowledged its role towards regional peace and stability. He said that China shall continue to support Pakistan as a strategic partner.

President Xi said that those who oppose the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) or the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) shall never succeed as this is an initiative of peace and development not only for China but for the region and beyond. Gen Bajwa thanked President Xi for his invitation, and for acknowledging professionalism and contributions of the Pakistan Army towards regional peace and stability.

The army chief said that Pakistan understands the importance of peace and has given tremendous sacrifices for achieving it. He said that BRI with CPEC as its flagship project is destined to succeed despite all odds and the Pakistan Army shall ensure security of CPEC at all costs. He further said that while they work for peace, they need to stay strong to thwart designs of all inimical forces challenging their resolve and greatly value the Chinese support in this regard.

Gen Bajwa also met several military and civil leaders during the three-day official visit to China. Yesterday, he called on Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) General Zhang Youxia.

During the meeting, Gen Zhang Youxia said that China greatly values its time tested relations with Pakistan and its army. He said that China looks forward to further expanding this cooperation. He said that development of CPEC is aimed at bringing more benefits and prosperity to the people of both the countries.

The vice chairman termed the Pak-China military cooperation as an important pillar of bilateral relations. He said that the two militaries should further strengthen this cooperation to safeguard the common security challenges.

The generals also discussed areas of further bilateral military cooperation in the field of counter-terrorism, arms and equipment technology and training.

Earlier, Gen Bajwa visited the headquarters of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in Beijing and met his counterpart General Han Weiguo and discussed regional and bilateral security issues and security of CPEC.

The PLA chief appreciated the high professional standing of the Pakistan Army displayed while combating terrorism. He also appreciated the high degree of security being provided to CPEC by the Pakistan army.

The Chinese general expressed his keen desire to benefit from Pakistan Army’s combat experience and also expand the bilateral cooperation. The COAS is returning tonight after completion of the China visit.

