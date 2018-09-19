488 farmers booked for ransacking Mepco office, injuring staffers

BUREWALA: Model Town police Tuesday booked 38 nominated and 450 unknown farmers of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) for ransacking the Mepco complex and injuring staffers.

Reportedly, police have not registered the version of the farmers here.

On the Complaint of SDO City Sub-Division Munir Ahmed Razi, police have registered a case against PKI district president Malik Zulfiqar Hussain Awan along with M Mehran, M Riaz, Nadeem Sajjad, Shahzad, Noor Ahmed alias Noora, Munir Ahmed, Dr Tariq, M Abbas, M Ramzan, Saif Ali, Rashid Javed, Irshadul Haq, M Boota, Ilyas Gill, Raees Ahmed, M Yaseen, Rao Usman, Abdul Rashid, Tayyab, Malik Ashfaq and others.

The SDO alleged that the aforementioned miscreants broke the gate of the complex with a tractor trolley. Armed with iron rods and sticks, they injured the Mepco staffers and also ransack the property at complex, including offices of the executive engineer and sub-divisional offices. They also burnt the official record, he alleged. Police have started investigation.

The PKI has alleged that due to pelting of stones, more than six farmers sustained injuries but the police did not register a case against the Mepco staffers as they led the feud. However, police officials did not respond against their complaint. The injured staffers of the Mepco were hospitalised.

Senior Mepco officials visited the complex and injured staffers at the THQ hospital Burewala and expressed sympathies with them. Wapda Hydro Electric Union office-bearers demanded the Vehari DPO to arrest the nominated accused in the FIR. Mepco staffers continued their routine work on Tuesday.