Wed September 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today
Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK
Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK
Citizenship for Afghan refugees

Citizenship for Afghan refugees
PTI presents mini-budget: Asad Umar says ‘difficult times call for difficult measures’

PTI presents mini-budget: Asad Umar says ‘difficult times call for difficult measures’
Asia Cup 2018: PM Imran Khan to watch Pak-India match

Asia Cup 2018: PM Imran Khan to watch Pak-India match
Sanam Saeed says Zulfi Bukhari dedicated to bring positive change for Pakistan

Sanam Saeed says Zulfi Bukhari dedicated to bring positive change for Pakistan
Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan

Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan
Daily horoscope for Tuesday, September 18, 2018

Daily horoscope for Tuesday, September 18, 2018
No clarity on economic management

No clarity on economic management

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Seraiki gang involved in burglaries busted

District South police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a gang allegedly involved in over two dozen house robberies and arrested three of its members.

The arrests of Zeeshan Haider, Hafeez Hassan and Wazir-e-Ala were announced at a press conference addressed by District South police chief SSP Omar Shahid Hamid. He said the suspects belonged to a Siraiki group and hailed from parts of the Punjab province. “The gang comprises at least seven to eight members and has been involved in over 30 house robberies in Karachi,” he said.

“This gang is even wanted to the Punjab police as they have been involved in various house robberies in parts of Punjab, including Multan, Faisalabad and Lahore.” SSP Hamid said the gang members helped housemaids and servants in getting employment at bungalows and later they looted the houses after getting assistance from them.

He added that the gang members had escaped to Punjab after committing the robberies in Karachi. A special police team, headed by Darakhshan ASP Hamza Amanullah, was formed to trace and bust the gang after they recently looted a bunglow located on Khayaban-e-Rahat in Defence Housing Authority on August 29.

SSP Hamid said that the police team, while using technical assistance, arrested three members of the gang and seized arms and ammunitions from their possession. He added that the police had launched a hunt for the fleeing robbers. Cases have been registered and further investigations are under way.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Asia Cup 2018: Sania Mirza turns off social media ahead of Pak-India clash

Asia Cup 2018: Sania Mirza turns off social media ahead of Pak-India clash

Pakistani pays for Indian man's flight tickets to watch India-Pakistan match in Dubai

Pakistani pays for Indian man's flight tickets to watch India-Pakistan match in Dubai

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Kevin Pietersen extends felicitations to Zulfi Bukhari

Kevin Pietersen extends felicitations to Zulfi Bukhari

Photos & Videos

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign
She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook