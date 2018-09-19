Seraiki gang involved in burglaries busted

District South police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a gang allegedly involved in over two dozen house robberies and arrested three of its members.

The arrests of Zeeshan Haider, Hafeez Hassan and Wazir-e-Ala were announced at a press conference addressed by District South police chief SSP Omar Shahid Hamid. He said the suspects belonged to a Siraiki group and hailed from parts of the Punjab province. “The gang comprises at least seven to eight members and has been involved in over 30 house robberies in Karachi,” he said.

“This gang is even wanted to the Punjab police as they have been involved in various house robberies in parts of Punjab, including Multan, Faisalabad and Lahore.” SSP Hamid said the gang members helped housemaids and servants in getting employment at bungalows and later they looted the houses after getting assistance from them.

He added that the gang members had escaped to Punjab after committing the robberies in Karachi. A special police team, headed by Darakhshan ASP Hamza Amanullah, was formed to trace and bust the gang after they recently looted a bunglow located on Khayaban-e-Rahat in Defence Housing Authority on August 29.

SSP Hamid said that the police team, while using technical assistance, arrested three members of the gang and seized arms and ammunitions from their possession. He added that the police had launched a hunt for the fleeing robbers. Cases have been registered and further investigations are under way.