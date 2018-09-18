Tue September 18, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2018

Minister seeks 12 months to bring improvements to FM&DC

Islamabad: Promising major improvements in the functioning of the Federal Medical and Dental College (FM&DC) within a years’ time, Minister for National Health Services Aamer Mehmood Kiani Monday assured graduates that he would flag with the Prime Minister, the need to house FM&DC in its own building.

Addressing graduates at the second convocation ceremony of FM&DC, Kiani said that the present government, under the PM’s visionary leadership, is determined to improve the quality of medical education and training in Pakistan, and to promote the culture of health research among medical students.

“Hearing the problems your college is currently facing, I am amazed at the resilience of the faculty and students, who have been focusing on good quality education within limited means. Fifty-three graduates from FM&DC have already passed FCPS Part 1 exam and University MS/MD Part 1 exam within just six months of the completion of house job. I assure you that all the problems will be sorted out on an urgent basis,” Kiani stated, appreciating the parents and teachers alike for their sacrifices and support during these challenging but rewarding years. The Minister termed university graduation as the culmination of one sweet chapter and the beginning of another great chapter where they will write a new story. “Medical graduates are unique in the sense that regardless of your chosen area of practice, all of you have the opportunity to enrich the lives of those around you. As you progress through your careers, always remember why you chose your respective fields: to serve our communities and improve the quality of life and health of the people with compassion, honesty and integrity,” he stated. The graduates were advised to never give up on learning, exploring, growing, and challenging themselves as they strive for excellence.

RDA: Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has sought police personals from city police department on deputation for effective enforcement of rules and regulations and action against illegal housing societies.

Under the directions of Director General (DG) RDA Rana Akbar Hayat, RDA’s Building Control Wing has been actively conducting continuous operations against illegal commercial and residential construction activities including plazas/shops, schools and other illegal land use within the controlled area of RDA in Rawalpindi city. For these sensitive duties like removal of encroachment, demolition and seal unauthorized buildings protection of life of officers and staff and to maintain general law and order situation availability of Police force is very essential. Rao Atif Raza, Director Adman & Finance, RDA has sent a letter to The City Police Officer (CPO) with request that one Head Constable and four constables may be placed at the disposal of RDA for carrying out the enforcement operations.

