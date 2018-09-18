‘Govt devising plan to plant 10 bn trees across the country’

Islamabad: Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Monday said that the government is devising a plan to plant 10 billion trees across the country. Talking to a private news channel, he said youth are being mobilised to make the tree plantation campaign successful. The Adviser said 2.5 million saplings were planted during one day Plant for Pakistan campaign against the set target of 1.5 million plantations. He said the government is making all out efforts along with provinces to resolve environment and water issues.