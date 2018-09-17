Mon September 17, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2018

IGP lauds standards at Special Security Unit

The newly appointed Sindh inspector general of police (IGP), Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, paid a visit on Sunday to the Special Security Unit (SSU) Headquarters Karachi where he lauded professional standards maintained at the unit.

According to an SSU spokesman, the IGP commended professional policing standards at SSU regarding management, administration and counter-terrorism operations.

DIG Security Maqsood Ahmed and SSU Commandant Muqaddas Haider briefed Dr Imam on the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, claiming that it was the first force of its kind in the country.

The IGP was informed that the team comprised trained commandos, was equipped with modern weapons and state-of-the-art communication system and was vigilant round-the-clock to counter any untoward incidents.

The DIG told Dr Imam that it was for the first time in the history of Pakistan that the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) had awarded the ISO certificate to SSU for maintaining international standards in counter-terrorism operations and provision of security to important personalities and vital installations.

The IGP visited various sections of the SSU Headquarters where he met officers and commandos and enquired about professional capabilities and operating procedures at the unit. He praised officers and commandos at the SSU for maintaining high quality of professional standards and for their commitment against terrorist activities in order to help maintain peace in the province.

Dr Imam also recorded his impressions in the SSU comments book. “It gives me immense pleasure to see the good work done by the officers of SSU. Keep it up! Prayers & best wishes for SSU,” the IG wrote. The police chief also paid rich tributes to commandos who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

