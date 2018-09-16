Sun September 16, 2018
Kabul visit fruitful, no more clouds of fear: Qureshi

CJP, Saad exchange harsh words

Trump administration to send US cellphones a test alert on Thursday

Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods

PM stops action against Katchi Abadis on railway land: Sheikh Rashid

Indian forces kill five Kashmiris

People to get powers through strong LGs: PM

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

No one knows who is the boss in Punjab, says Ahsan Iqbal

Punjab govt’s TV ad pulled off air over ‘racial profiling’

September 16, 2018

TSH seeks creation of Hazara province

MANSEHRA: The Tehreek-i-Suba Hazara (TSH) has demanded the government to announce creation of Hazara province along with southern Punjab province.

“The pervious PTI-led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had passed a resolution seeking creation of Hazara province and Imran Khan should now do it and get the same resolution passed from the National Assembly,” Mushtaq Khan advocate, the TSH convener, told a meeting on Saturday.

People from different walks of life largely attended the meeting, which unanimously adopted a resolution demanding the federal government to amend the Constitution to pave the way for creation of more federating units including Hazara and southern Punjab provinces in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, former opposition leader in KP Assembly Shahzada Gustasap Khan said that it was an era of decentralisation and devolution of power.

“As the population has increased, more and more federating units could be created but it has not happened, this is why resultantly we have been facing enormous socio-economic challenges,” he said.

