Woman files case of ‘marital rape’ against husband

MULTAN: A woman has filed a case against her husband for ‘marital rape’. The case has been filed under Section 377 of Pakistan Penal Code, which involves commission of ‘unnatural offences’ of carnal nature against a man, woman or an animal.

If convicted, her husband who had married her around four months ago may be sentenced to two to 10-year jail.

She filed the case with the women police station. In the FIR, the woman said her husband was ‘very greedy’.

“My husband watches dirty films and then engages in indecent acts. He performs illicit acts causing me to choke on multiple occasions,” said the woman.

The woman said she had complained to her in-laws as well as her mother and brother and they promised that her husband would not do it again. However, on August 18 at 10:30pm he repeated his actions.