LRC hosts five Tora Bora Plate races today

LAHORE: Five Tora Bora Plate races have been lined up by the stewards of Lahore Race Club to be organised at its main course on Sunday.

With fourth and fifth races are of a miles run, the first three would cover the distance of 900 metres each. The first three races have a field of 18 horses each while the fourth having seven participants and the last race has 13 entries. All these five races are of class 7 but of different divisions.

In the first races of division B-5, Golden Apple is favourite with place expectations are from Meri Sahiba while Moazrat may come up with a surprise run. The others in the line-up are Miss Ravi Road Sher-e-Ravi, Gohar Prince, Jil Prince, Free My Heart, Crazy Cat Lady, Chotey Sahib, Rarnak Queen, Daniel Bryan, Public Fancy, Head Line, Meri Tasveer, Fakhta, Zil Prince, Aas Paas.

In the second race of division 5-A, all eyes are on Bright Life for the win. It may be followed by On The Spot Win at second place while Petra may have a fluke. Others in the race includes Lady Niba, Mehmoor Princess, Desert Gold, Turab Prince, Lead Them Home, Green Magic, Malik De Rani, Lovey Dovey, Palwasha, Baa Aytbar, Al Ilan, Prince of Dubai, Music Boy, Bano.

The third race, which is for division 3-4 horses is believed to have Aie Swear as the best but it may face a tough challenge from Noor-e-Sehar, which pundits believe is the second best. Owais-e-Bhakkar on the other hand is unbeatable on its day, but the others in the race too cannot be counter out like Buzkushi, Golden Pound, Neeli The Great, Dil De Ruba, Butt The Great, Poma Love, Mohallay Dar, Khan Khan, Race Da Prince, Sarai Norang, Baa Wafa, Mastan Queen, Big Easy, Hyper Trapper.

The fourth race of division 1-2 ponies is the toughest of all because the best after void are in this race and out of those Cats Eye is believed to be the better one. But one cannot take eyes off Sky Link and Bajwa Choice, it is known for upset positions. They all will have to be cautious from Vegas, Shan-e-Sikander, Candle, Satpara and One Man Show because with their past performances they cannot be counted out.

