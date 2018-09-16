PSL 4 draft in last week of Oct

LAHORE. The stakeholders of Pakistan Diaper League have decided to hold PSL 4 draft in the last week of October while the tournament will start from February 14 with the final scheduled for March 17, 2019.

A meeting of the franchise holders and PSL officials met at NCA on Saturday and took a number of decisions.

It was decided that Franchises will have bid committee representation for sale of rights. The chairman PCB Ehsan Mani, who chaired the meeting, welcomed the inclusion of franchises in decision-making process.

They decided to Draft pick order for PSL 4 will be based on last year’s performance (same as last season) and teams will be allowed a maximum of 10 retentions.

Franchises agreed to a random draft order to be put in place for PSL 5 (2020). PSL will start on 14 February 2019 and end on 17 March 2019. Draft will take place at the end of October.