Ban on transfer in education dept lifted

LAHORE : Punjab Higher Education Minister Yasir Humayun Sarfraz has lifted the ban on transfer in the education department.

In his tweet he said, “The applications for transfer can be submitted from Monday. One window operation is started to receive an application in the Higher Education Department. From next year HED will start online system to receive applications for transfer”. The minister has also announced filling all vacant posts of VCs in the province by the end of this year. He said a ‘committee’ would be constituted, like KP, for the selection of VCs. Unobjectionable and renowned persons would be the part of this committee.

APP adds: Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz Saturday said there was no plan to abolish Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC). Talking to APP, he rebutted a news item carried by an Urdu daily regarding the abolition of PHEC, adding no such idea was being mulled over by the provincial or the federal government on the subject. Answering to a question, the minister said it was joint responsibility of the provinces and the federation to promote quality education and research work. He said the role of provinces and federation was very clear regarding education sector in the 18th Amendment and in the decisions made by the Council of Common Interests (CCI). Meanwhile, PHEC spokesperson Dr Shahid Saroya has also criticised the news-item, claiming the propaganda was aimed at creating uncertainty among the students and teachers.

He expressed disappointment over the negative propaganda against the constitutional body which was established under an Act of the Punjab Assembly in 2014.