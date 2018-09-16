Remand of power plant theft accused extended

LAHORE : An accountability court on Saturday extended physical remand of an accused of stealing furnace oil from the Nandipur power plant in Gujranwala.

The NAB officials produced accused one Qaisar Abbas before the court and sought extension in his physical remand to carry out further investigation.

The court while accepting the NAB’s plea extended his physical remand by September 19. According to the NAB investigations, Qaisar was posted at the plant in 2013 and he cost Rs220 million to the national exchequer. He was allegedly involved in corruption of furnace oil of the plant and he played an instrumental role between owners of the oil tankers and some office-bearers of a Wapda employees union.

quack centres sealed: Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed 97 quack’s centres in different cities during the week.

According to a press release, the PHC teams had taken action against quacks in six cities including Lahore, along with the police and district authorities.

The teams had visited 553 treatment centres and sealed 97 quack’s centres. Out of the sealed centres; 24 were in Vehari, 22 in Sheikhupura, 21 in Kasur, 11 in Lahore, 10 in Rawalpindi and nine were in Attock.