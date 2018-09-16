Sun September 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Kabul visit fruitful, no more clouds of fear: Qureshi

Kabul visit fruitful, no more clouds of fear: Qureshi
CJP, Saad exchange harsh words

CJP, Saad exchange harsh words
Trump administration to send US cellphones a test alert on Thursday

Trump administration to send US cellphones a test alert on Thursday
Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods

Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods
Selective definition of terrorism betraying terror war: Khawaja Asif

Selective definition of terrorism betraying terror war: Khawaja Asif
Indian forces kill five Kashmiris

Indian forces kill five Kashmiris
People to get powers through strong LGs: PM

People to get powers through strong LGs: PM
CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

No one knows who is the boss in Punjab, says Ahsan Iqbal

No one knows who is the boss in Punjab, says Ahsan Iqbal
Punjab govt’s TV ad pulled off air over ‘racial profiling’

Punjab govt’s TV ad pulled off air over ‘racial profiling’

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Remand of power plant theft accused extended

LAHORE : An accountability court on Saturday extended physical remand of an accused of stealing furnace oil from the Nandipur power plant in Gujranwala.

The NAB officials produced accused one Qaisar Abbas before the court and sought extension in his physical remand to carry out further investigation.

The court while accepting the NAB’s plea extended his physical remand by September 19. According to the NAB investigations, Qaisar was posted at the plant in 2013 and he cost Rs220 million to the national exchequer. He was allegedly involved in corruption of furnace oil of the plant and he played an instrumental role between owners of the oil tankers and some office-bearers of a Wapda employees union.

quack centres sealed: Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed 97 quack’s centres in different cities during the week.

According to a press release, the PHC teams had taken action against quacks in six cities including Lahore, along with the police and district authorities.

The teams had visited 553 treatment centres and sealed 97 quack’s centres. Out of the sealed centres; 24 were in Vehari, 22 in Sheikhupura, 21 in Kasur, 11 in Lahore, 10 in Rawalpindi and nine were in Attock.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Sri Lanka suffer humiliating defeat from Bangladesh in Asia Cup opener

Sri Lanka suffer humiliating defeat from Bangladesh in Asia Cup opener
Efforts to be made for providing sports facilities to youth: Shireen Mazari

Efforts to be made for providing sports facilities to youth: Shireen Mazari
Viral child kidnapping photos are fake: Sindh govt

Viral child kidnapping photos are fake: Sindh govt
Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Photos & Videos

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC