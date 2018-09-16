Blood donation

Islamabad : The Indonesian embassy in collaboration with Pakistan Red Crescent Society organized a one-day blood donation camp at the premises of the Indonesian embassy.

The Director General of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ms. Samina was the chief guest, who herself donated blood along with her two daughters. Ambassador of Indonesia and his wife also donated blood. While a number of ambassadors, high commissioners and diplomats donated blood, conspicuous among them were ambassadors of the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Philippines, Jordan, Malaysia and others. Wife of Malaysian ambassador and daughter of the Australian High Commissioner Margaret Adamson also donated blood. The blood donation camp is held at the Indonesian embassy on regular basis. The blood collected at these camps is provided to the needy and poor patients across the country. Ambassador of Indonesia Iwan Amri while speaking on the occasion thanked the Pakistan Red Crescent Society for being partners with the Indonesian embassy in this noble cause.