Kabul visit fruitful, no more clouds of fear: Qureshi

CJP, Saad exchange harsh words

Trump administration to send US cellphones a test alert on Thursday

Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods

Selective definition of terrorism betraying terror war: Khawaja Asif

Indian forces kill five Kashmiris

People to get powers through strong LGs: PM

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

No one knows who is the boss in Punjab, says Ahsan Iqbal

Punjab govt’s TV ad pulled off air over ‘racial profiling’

September 16, 2018

Blood donation

Islamabad : The Indonesian embassy in collaboration with Pakistan Red Crescent Society organized a one-day blood donation camp at the premises of the Indonesian embassy.

The Director General of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ms. Samina was the chief guest, who herself donated blood along with her two daughters. Ambassador of Indonesia and his wife also donated blood. While a number of ambassadors, high commissioners and diplomats donated blood, conspicuous among them were ambassadors of the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Philippines, Jordan, Malaysia and others. Wife of Malaysian ambassador and daughter of the Australian High Commissioner Margaret Adamson also donated blood. The blood donation camp is held at the Indonesian embassy on regular basis. The blood collected at these camps is provided to the needy and poor patients across the country. Ambassador of Indonesia Iwan Amri while speaking on the occasion thanked the Pakistan Red Crescent Society for being partners with the Indonesian embassy in this noble cause.

Sri Lanka suffer humiliating defeat from Bangladesh in Asia Cup opener

Efforts to be made for providing sports facilities to youth: Shireen Mazari

Viral child kidnapping photos are fake: Sindh govt

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

