Illegal occupants given last warning to vacate official residences

The illegal occupants of the Sindh government’s official residences located at a number of areas in Karachi have been issued with a final notice and told to immediately vacate them.

The notice has been issued by a section officer (Estate) of the Department of Services, General Administration and Coordination (SGA&CD).

The notice, issued in line with July 31 directives of the apex judiciary, contains a warning that coercive methods could be used if the illegal occupants do not comply with the order and immediately vacate the official houses. It is learnt on authority that several similar notices were issued in the past, but to no avail.