Managing finances

The biggest challenge for the newly elected government is to deal with the financial crisis. The stressed economy is crumbling under the huge burden of foreign debt. But there is no denying that the country has a lot of potential and is capable of setting things right and putting the derailed economy back on track. The CPEC project has its visible positive impact on various economic sectors including energy, transportation, communication, hospitality, travel and tourism.

Amongst all economic sectors, hospitality, travel and tourism sectors have immense potential for economic growth and development. CPEC alone is set to create 0.7 million new jobs. The key is to manage all these projects effectively. It is hoped that the new government will be able to tackle all challenges in an effective manner and will play a substantial role in development of the country.

Farooq Ahmed

Ghotki