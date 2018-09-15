Arms seized

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BANNU: The police on Friday seized arms in Domail area during checking and arrested the accused, official sources said. They said the police recovered 17 repeaters, 11-9mmpistols, 30-TT pistols and 11,500 cartridges from the secret cavities of a vehicle during checking. The law-enforcers also arrested the accused.
BANNU: The police on Friday seized arms in Domail area during checking and arrested the accused, official sources said. They said the police recovered 17 repeaters, 11-9mmpistols, 30-TT pistols and 11,500 cartridges from the secret cavities of a vehicle during checking. The law-enforcers also arrested the accused.
Comments