Rana Group wins Faisalabad DCA polls

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: Rana Anis Ahmed group won the Faisalabad District Cricket Association (DCA) elections conducted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Haseebullah Shahid was elected as president for the next term of three years after having received 27 votes, Secretary Ijaz Farooq with 30 votes and Treasurer Mohammad Aslam 28 votes.

Rival group candidates Tariq Fareed got 25 votes as losing president, Asim Chohan 23 votes as secretary and Rana Zaheerul Hassan 25 votes as treasurer. Shahzad Farooq Rana, deputy chief election commissioner PCB, supervised the election process.