Fri September 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral: Body brought at Jati Umra

Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral: Body brought at Jati Umra
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Farooq Sattar quits MQM-P Rabita body

Farooq Sattar quits MQM-P Rabita body
Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body

Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body
Emotional tribute to 'mother of democracy' Kulsoom Nawaz at London funeral

Emotional tribute to 'mother of democracy' Kulsoom Nawaz at London funeral
PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award
Indo-US joint statement ‘inconsistent with diplomatic norms’

Indo-US joint statement ‘inconsistent with diplomatic norms’
Canadian PM says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible

Canadian PM says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible
PSO pays Rs8.45 bn as demurrages in five years

PSO pays Rs8.45 bn as demurrages in five years
Ryanair cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28

Ryanair cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sindh governor, police chief discuss province’s law and order

Indiscriminate action against criminal elements would continue to be the foremost priority of the provincial police force, newly-posted Inspector General of Police Dr Kaleem Imam told Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday.

The two met at the Governor House and discussed the action being taken against criminal elements by the provincial police force, general situation of law and order of the province, and the related role of the Sindh police, according to a press release.

Governor Ismail said that besides other law-enforcement agencies, the Sindh police had also played an important role in the restoration of law and order.

He said sacrifices rendered by officials and personnel of the Sindh police in the Karachi operation could never be forgotten. Ismail added that Karachi was rightly considered the economic hub of the country where peace had been restored owing to sacrifices rendered by personnel of law-enforcement agencies.

Chinese delegation

Meanwhile, the Sindh governor said that friendly relations between Pakistan and China were not at all conditional upon change of the governments and related other factors.

He said this as he met Consul General of China Wang Yu at the Governor House. Ismail said that unconditional friendly ties between China and Pakistan had been getting stronger with every passing day and this was evident from the enormous project of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor being built at present.

The governor said economic collaboration forged between China and Pakistan in the form of CPEC had become a superior example for rest of the world. CPEC would only be helpful to build the necessary infrastructure for several sectors in Pakistan but it would also provide support to overcome unemployment in Pakistan, he added.

According to the governor, CPEC was rightly considered the game-changer not only for Pakistan but for rest of the region in the real sense. He said that CPEC would bring about revolutionary changes in energy, road infrastructure and several other sectors.

The governor said that development projects envisioned under CPEC would prove beneficial equally for China and Pakistan. He said that import bill of China would be phenomenally reduced after commissioning of the CPEC.

The Chinese Consul General greeted the Sindh governor on assuming the coveted constitutional position in Sindh province and said his (Ismail’s) guidance would be highly helpful for early completion of the development projects initiated under CPEC.

Kingri House

The governor also met the spiritual leader of Hur community and chief of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional Pir Sahab Pagara at Kingri House.

MPA of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Haleem Adil Shaikh was also present on the occasion.

The governor said that Pir Pagara was an important political and spiritual figure of the province as he held the meeting as part of his consultation process commenced to contact Sindh’s concerned political stakeholders.

He said the concerned stakeholders should be consulted regarding the initiation of development projects in the province. The governor added the cooperation of everyone concerned would be sought for timely completion of development projects. He further said that political stability would be achieved after consulting the concerned stakeholders in the province.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Roshni Rides lights the way for women in Karachi

Roshni Rides lights the way for women in Karachi
Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims

Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims
Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Photos & Videos

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final

Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final
Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?