Sindh governor, police chief discuss province’s law and order

Indiscriminate action against criminal elements would continue to be the foremost priority of the provincial police force, newly-posted Inspector General of Police Dr Kaleem Imam told Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday.

The two met at the Governor House and discussed the action being taken against criminal elements by the provincial police force, general situation of law and order of the province, and the related role of the Sindh police, according to a press release.

Governor Ismail said that besides other law-enforcement agencies, the Sindh police had also played an important role in the restoration of law and order.

He said sacrifices rendered by officials and personnel of the Sindh police in the Karachi operation could never be forgotten. Ismail added that Karachi was rightly considered the economic hub of the country where peace had been restored owing to sacrifices rendered by personnel of law-enforcement agencies.

Chinese delegation

Meanwhile, the Sindh governor said that friendly relations between Pakistan and China were not at all conditional upon change of the governments and related other factors.

He said this as he met Consul General of China Wang Yu at the Governor House. Ismail said that unconditional friendly ties between China and Pakistan had been getting stronger with every passing day and this was evident from the enormous project of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor being built at present.

The governor said economic collaboration forged between China and Pakistan in the form of CPEC had become a superior example for rest of the world. CPEC would only be helpful to build the necessary infrastructure for several sectors in Pakistan but it would also provide support to overcome unemployment in Pakistan, he added.

According to the governor, CPEC was rightly considered the game-changer not only for Pakistan but for rest of the region in the real sense. He said that CPEC would bring about revolutionary changes in energy, road infrastructure and several other sectors.

The governor said that development projects envisioned under CPEC would prove beneficial equally for China and Pakistan. He said that import bill of China would be phenomenally reduced after commissioning of the CPEC.

The Chinese Consul General greeted the Sindh governor on assuming the coveted constitutional position in Sindh province and said his (Ismail’s) guidance would be highly helpful for early completion of the development projects initiated under CPEC.

Kingri House

The governor also met the spiritual leader of Hur community and chief of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional Pir Sahab Pagara at Kingri House.

MPA of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Haleem Adil Shaikh was also present on the occasion.

The governor said that Pir Pagara was an important political and spiritual figure of the province as he held the meeting as part of his consultation process commenced to contact Sindh’s concerned political stakeholders.

He said the concerned stakeholders should be consulted regarding the initiation of development projects in the province. The governor added the cooperation of everyone concerned would be sought for timely completion of development projects. He further said that political stability would be achieved after consulting the concerned stakeholders in the province.