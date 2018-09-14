Fri September 14, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
September 14, 2018

Share

FPCCI discusses water resources

ISLAMABAD: The first meeting of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Advisory Committee on Water Resources on Thursday discussed various aspects of water scarcity, water resources and other relevant issues.

The committee, formed in compliance with the decision taken in the conference arranged by the R&D department of the FPCCI, was chaired by SM Muneer, former president, FPCCI, and former CE, TDAP.

Muneer emphasised the need for urgent measures for conservation of water and supported the call of the prime minister to raise funds for the construction of dams.

Eminent speakers from academia, industry and agriculture debated at length over the water related issues.

The meeting decided to form a technical committee to draft TORs on short, medium and long-term basis to sort out issues like how to conserve water resources, water recycling, construction of small dams/reservoir, micro climate and climate change, and alternate resources of water.

The committee will also study the report of AGN Abbasi on water and analytically examine the current National Water Policy 2018 to make necessary recommendations for inclusion in the policy.

The eight-member Technical Committee includes FPCCI Senior Vice President Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir, FPCCI Vice Presidents Waheed Ahmed and Karim Aziz Malik, SMEs Chairman Standing Committee Rehmat Ullah Jawaid, University of Karachi Professor Dr Moazzam Ali Khan, Senior Scientist Dr Nuzhat Khan, Irrigation Department Secretary Idris Rajput, and Megtech LTD President Mir Mazhar Talpur.

